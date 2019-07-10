Flooding, slides affecting roads in Lac Ste. Anne County

Significant precipitation has caused flooding, slides and road closures in Lac Ste. Anne County west of Edmonton.

On Wednesday afternoon, an Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for the region, warning of hazardous road conditions.

Here are the roads impacted:

Slide at Range Road 80, south of Highway 43

Slide at Range Road 71, south of Highway 43

Slide at Township Road 574 at Range Road 85

Slide at Township Road 553A at Range Road 61

Slide at Township Road 554 between range roads 62 and 63 “at the culvert”

Water over Township Road 565 at Range Road 61A

Water over Township Road 540 at Range Road 50

Slide at Hamlet of Sangudo at 53 Avenue

The alert asked people to follow all signs and use alternate routes where directed.

Updates will be shared on the county’s website.

Lac Ste. Anne County is located about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.