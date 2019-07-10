Flooding, slides affecting roads in Lac Ste. Anne County

Significant precipitation has caused flooding, slides and road closures in Lac Ste. Anne County west of Edmonton.
On Wednesday afternoon, an Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for the region, warning of hazardous road conditions.
Here are the roads impacted:
The alert asked people to follow all signs and use alternate routes where directed.
Updates will be shared on the county’s website.
Lac Ste. Anne County is located about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.
