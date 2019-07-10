Environment
July 10, 2019 7:23 pm
Updated: July 10, 2019 7:24 pm

Flooding, slides affecting roads in Lac Ste. Anne County

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Lac Ste. Anne County, Alta.

Credit: Google Earth
A A

Significant precipitation has caused flooding, slides and road closures in Lac Ste. Anne County west of Edmonton.

On Wednesday afternoon, an Alberta Emergency Alert was issued for the region, warning of hazardous road conditions.

Here are the roads impacted:

  • Slide at Range Road 80, south of Highway 43
  • Slide at Range Road 71, south of Highway 43
  • Slide at Township Road 574 at Range Road 85
  • Slide at Township Road 553A at Range Road 61
  • Slide at Township Road 554 between range roads 62 and 63 “at the culvert”
  • Water over Township Road 565 at Range Road 61A
  • Water over Township Road 540 at Range Road 50
  • Slide at Hamlet of Sangudo at 53 Avenue

The alert asked people to follow all signs and use alternate routes where directed.

Updates will be shared on the county’s website.

Lac Ste. Anne County is located about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Emergency Alert
Alberta precipitation
Alberta weather
Lac Ste. Anne
Lac Ste. Anne County
road flooded
road slide

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.