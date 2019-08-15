Rainfall warnings issued in northern Alberta, some areas could get 75 mm of rain by Saturday

A rainfall warning was issued for a number of areas in northern Alberta on Thursday afternoon, with some areas told to brace for the possibility of as much as 75 millimetres of precipitation falling by Saturday.

“A low-pressure system will bring heavy rain to parts of northeastern Alberta and northern Saskatchewan beginning this evening,” Environment Canada said on its website. “General rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 mm are expected, with locally higher amounts around 75 mm possible where thunderstorms occur.”

The weather agency said the low-pressure system is expected to move out of Alberta by Saturday morning at which time the rain should come to an end.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” Environment Canada said.

“Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

READ MORE: Evacuation order lifted for flood-ravaged Marten Beach

Watch below: (From Aug. 5, 2019) Days after a local state of emergency was lifted in the hamlet of Marten Beach, homeowners are still dealing with a muddy mess after heavy rainfall caused flooding. Sarah Komadina reports.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.