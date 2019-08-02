Evacuation order lifted for flood-ravaged Marten Beach

One week after flooding caused by rainfall prompted an evacuation order in the northern Alberta community of Marten Beach, a local state of emergency has been lifted and residents are allowed to return to their homes.

On Thursday, the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 posted on its Facebook page that the evacuation order would no longer be in effect as of 11 a.m. that day.

“The Marten Beach transfer station is now open,” M.D. officials said. “Red Cross flood kits and resources are available at the transfer station.”

In their Facebook post, local officials acknowledged that a rumour is circulating that the length of the state of local emergency (SOLE) “determines whether citizens affected by the flood receive a provincial cash payment for incidentals.”

Watch below: (From July 26, 2019) Flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the northern Alberta hamlet of Marten Beach prompted area officials to order residents to evacuate on this week. Fletcher Kent has the latest.

“Whether such a payment is made or not made is at the discretion of the Government of Alberta and is not determined by SOLE length,” they said.

Last week, the reeve for the M.D. said that he expects the cost of the flood damage to be in the millions of dollars.

Municipal district officials said earlier this week that a preliminary assessment of the damage was being completed to identify flood-ravaged properties.

“This assessment will allow the municipal district to pursue Disaster Recovery Program funding for those affected by this event,” they said in a Facebook post on July 30. “The M.D. reminds displaced community members that documentation is key.

“If you’re staying in hotels and eating in restaurants, keep every receipt. When you get back to your property, take pictures of everything. Then contact your insurance provider for guidance and direction.”

For additional flood recovery updates, resources and key contact information, area residents can click here for more information.