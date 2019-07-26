Local state of emergency still in effect in Marten Beach area after torrential rain

The Marten Beach area near Slave Lake remained under a state of emergency on Friday after the community was mostly evacuated (with the exception of several people who are on high ground) because of flooding just a day earlier.

On Friday, the Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 posted on its Facebook page that the Marten Mountain Forestry Tower recorded 185 mm of rain over three days this week, almost all of which ran into the Marten River before it overflowed its banks and washed out roads.

The reeve for the M.D., Murray Kerik, said Friday that he expects the flood damage to be in the millions and that he is concerned that this is the second summer in a row during which rain has triggered flooding and evacuations.

He also said there are about 250 people at a campground in a provincial park in the area who have “no way out of there” until the road to access the campground is deemed safe.

However, the M.D., on its Facebook page, indicated it hopes to be able to announce some good news soon.

“If water levels continue to drop and the weather co-operates, the M.D. is cautiously optimistic that it may be able to reopen the road to Marten Beach and the adjacent campground at some point tomorrow (Saturday),” the post reads.

“Getting equipment and resources to the area is challenging as Highway 88 remains closed. However, the province is working to repair Highway 88.

“In addition to road repairs, the M.D. has large-scale pumps and feeder pumps en route to the affected area. The M.D. will monitor water levels, and will begin dewatering the Marten Beach area once levels subside to the river banks.”

Local officials said the priority was presently on repairing roads in and around the community and pumping out water and that there was currently no definitive date for re-entry set.

Marten Beach has some year-round residents, but it’s also a community where many people keep a summer home.

“It seems like every time we have a flood now it comes quicker, it comes harder, it comes higher,” Kerik said. “So the question arises: some people says it’s because we’ve got it all logged out behind there — which we don’t — but there is a lot logged, we had a lot of fire this year, burnt down a lot of timber (referring to wildfires burning in the area in the spring).

“We repeatedly applied for funding for flood mitigation studies through the government and repeatedly [have] been turned down, so we keep fighting the battle and trying to figure it out.”

Kerik said he would like to see something done, whether it be a new diversion channel or something else to divert the water.

“We thought last year was the highest flood we’ve ever had,” Kerik said. “Well, that was a foot and a half lower than this year.”