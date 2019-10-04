16-year-old boy charged with murder after Brampton father killed while confronting thieves: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a Brampton man was killed in his driveway while confronting thieves in early August.

Police said on Aug. 2 a group of five males were reportedly breaking into vehicles in the area of Goreway and Castlemore drives in Brampton and during the break-ins, 63-year-old Glensbert Oliver was killed.

“Mr. Oliver and his son had exited their residence and found one of the suspects was in their vehicle,” Acting Insp. Michael Pulley told reporters during a news conference Friday morning.

“Mr. Oliver and his son confronted the suspect along with four suspects who were all working together breaking into cars on the street.”

At that point, Oliver and his son were both stabbed before the suspects fled the area in a stolen SUV, Pulley said. Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene, while his son was taken to hospital and was later released.

Pulley said investigators executed four search warrants in the Toronto area on Thursday and arrested four people in connection with the incident.

The 16-year-old boy, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and property-related offences.

A 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men, all from Toronto, have also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The identity of the youths cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police did not release the names of the 18-year-old men.

Pulley said investigators are still searching for a fifth suspect who is believed to have been driving the vehicle.

“We are encouraging him to seek legal counsel and arrange to surrender themselves to police,” he said.

3 suspects charged with court order offences

Of those arrested, Pulley said three of them are facing a charge regarding failing to comply with a court order — one of the 18-year-old men has not been charged with that type of offence.

The arrests come amid recent calls from Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders that the current bail laws should be reviewed.

Peel police Chief Nishan Duraiappah, who was sworn in Tuesday, was asked his opinion on the issue during Friday’s news conference.

He said while many factors play into criminal acts and all suspects should be treated fairly, being able to ensure individuals comply with court orders is critical.

“When we see bail violations or breach of court orders, for our officers … it’s a frustrating thing,” he said.

“And personally I would welcome an environment where there was more of [an] ability for us to not see the recurrence of breaches of court orders.”

Earlier this year my @TorontoPolice officers attempted to arrest a suspect for firearms offences. The suspect’s response was to shoot a 380 semi automatic handgun at my officers! Are you as surprised as I am that he is out on BAIL? We need to get this right! — Mark Saunders (@marksaunderstps) October 3, 2019