One man dead after double stabbing in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a fatal stabbing that occurred in a residential area in Brampton Friday morning.

Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing in the area of Goreway Drive and Castlemore Drive, where they located two people with stab wounds.

A Peel paramedics spokesperson told Global News that one patient was pronounced on scene and another was rushed to a trauma centre.

READ MORE: Peel police investigating fatal stabbing in Brampton

Police do not know the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Peel Police have not released suspect description at this time.

STABBING:

-Call received at 2:21 a.m

-Area of Castlemore Dr and Paddington Rd. #Brampton

-PR19-0282139 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 2, 2019