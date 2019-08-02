One man dead after double stabbing in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a fatal stabbing that occurred in a residential area in Brampton Friday morning.
Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing in the area of Goreway Drive and Castlemore Drive, where they located two people with stab wounds.
A Peel paramedics spokesperson told Global News that one patient was pronounced on scene and another was rushed to a trauma centre.
Police do not know the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.
Peel Police have not released suspect description at this time.
