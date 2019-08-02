Crime
One man dead after double stabbing in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a fatal stabbing that occurred in a residential area in Brampton Friday morning.

Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing in the area of Goreway Drive and Castlemore Drive, where they located two people with stab wounds.

A Peel paramedics spokesperson told Global News that one patient was pronounced on scene and another was rushed to a trauma centre.

Police do not know the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Peel Police have not released suspect description at this time.

