Decision Canada 2019

Politics

Liberals defend using two campaign planes, call Tories’ criticism a ‘far right tactic’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 3, 2019 11:33 am
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau defends having second plane during campaign
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau defended having a second plane during the campaign, saying it was used for cargo, but said they had purchased carbon offsets for planes and buses being used.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is defending his campaign’s use of two planes and suggesting the Conservative leader’s criticism over it is a “far-right tactic.”

Tory leader Andrew Scheer says Trudeau is showing hypocrisy on climate change by using two campaign planes — one for himself and staff, another for cargo.

Federal Election 2019: Scheer questions Trudeau campaign having two planes
Federal Election 2019: Scheer questions Trudeau campaign having two planes

Trudeau says the Liberals are buying carbon offsets for the campaign.

He says the Conservative attack is a “well-established, far-right tactic” to discredit environmentalists.

READ MORE: Federal party leaders hope to gain Quebec votes in French-language debate

After a brief rally with supporters in Montreal the night after a French-language debate, Trudeau also suggested that Scheer will not defend women’s rights.

Scheer has said he would oppose any attempt to reopen the abortion debate, but has not directly answered questions on what his personal views are on the subject.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
