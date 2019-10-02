LHSC brings in engineering firm to fix issues with hospital helipad

Send this page to someone via email

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and Ontario’s air ambulance service are hoping an engineering firm will solve a safety concern with University Hospital’s helipad landing.

Ornge was forced to suspend services on September 12 over safety concerns raised about the landing spot, specifically with obstacles affecting Ornge’s helicopter procedures, mostly near the helipad and along departure routes.

Officials with Ornge, the LHSC and Transport Canada met Tuesday for discussions, which resulted in the LHSC hiring an engineering firm to search for possible solutions.

Ian McLean, the chief operating officer of Ornge, says they “… recognize the important of air ambulance to Southwestern Ontario and ask for the patience of the community as we seek a solution in the interest of patient and crew safety.”

Currently, the helipad remains out of service.

Patients requiring air ambulance transportation will be flown to London International Airport, then transported to University Hospital via land ambulance.

According to a statement released by Ornge, a base is located at the airport for “seamless transition” from helicopter to land ambulance.

Lights and sirens can also flash for speedier transport to University Hospital.

Helicopter transports to LHSC’s Victoria Hospital remain uninterrupted.

