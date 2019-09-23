Ornge suspends air ambulance landings at University Hospital in London

A provincial air ambulance service has suspended landings at University Hospital over safety concerns.

Ornge confirmed the news in a statement sent to Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

In the statement, Ornge says it notified the London Health Sciences Centre about the landing suspension on Sept. 12.

The decision to suspend landings comes after “an aviation safety concern raised internally with respect to obstacle clearance in the vicinity of the helipad and along the published departure routes,” Ornge said.

In the meantime, those who require air ambulance travel to University Hospital will instead be brought to the London International Airport and then transferred to the hospital via Ornge’s land ambulance services.

The 13-kilometre trip from the airport to the hospital is about a 22-minute drive in good traffic conditions.

Ornge’s statement added that it is “in the process of gathering further information” and that the ambulance service intends to “meet with hospital representatives in the near term to discuss next steps.”

A statement from LHSC sent to Global News Radio 980 CFPL confirmed that landings had been suspended but added that the hospital network is “awaiting specific details” from Ornge.

LHSC also stated that landings will continue at the Victoria Hospital helipad in south London.

In 2018, Ornge made 90 landings at University Hospital, LHSC said. So far this year, the service has made 71 landings.

