5 children subject of Amber Alert from Niagara Region found safe

The five children from Jordan, Ont., who were the subject of an Amber Alert on Tuesday have been found safe, police say.

Police said in an update Wednesday afternoon that investigators were led to a rental cottage in Ridgeway. Officers said the children, who range between five and 14 years old, were found inside safe.

“The children appear to be in good health and are currently being cared for,” police said in a statement.

“The Niagara Regional Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in bringing this to a peaceful and safe resolution.”

The Amber Alert was first issued by the Ontario Provincial Police at the request of Niagara Regional Police just before 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The alert expired more than five hours later.

Police said on Tuesday the children were last seen in Jordan, west of St. Catharines. Officers alleged the children were taken from the family home sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

