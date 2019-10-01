Amber alert issued for 5 children from Niagara Region

An Amber Alert has been issued for five children who have allegedly been taken by their father from Jordan, Ont.

The alert was issued by the Ontario Provincial Police at the request of Niagara Regional Police just before 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Police said the children, who range between five and 14 years old, were last seen in Jordan, west of St. Catharines, It’s believed they might be heading to Toronto and could be travelling in a gold pick-up truck.

The father was identified as 49-year-old Ian MacDermid. He was described as being six feet tall and weighing approximately 280 pounds. He has blue eyes, blond hair and a beard.

The children were identified as five-year-old Evelyn, 10-year-old Mattias, 11-year-old Sovereign, 13-year-old Eska and 14-year-old Magnus MacDermid.

More to come.