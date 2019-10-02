Dehli homeowners surprised to find out their home is up for rent: OPP

A homeowner in Dehli was caught off guard when a stranger arrived on the front door and asked to rent the home, according to Norfolk County OPP.

The visitor then proceeded to explain the home had been listed for rent online at $1,600 a month.

The listing also included the owner’s name, phone number and email address.

Norfolk County OPP were contacted right away.

They released the story as a reminder to residents to be careful of online ads.

“In general, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” police say.

They say that potential renters should be aware that if online prices appear to be below value, they are generally posted by fraudsters.

Police say to always go and see a potential rental property in person before giving some money or personal information such as your social insurance number.

They also warn landlords about potential renters who only keep in contact through email and make sure to verify their payments.

OPP say they see an increase in rental scams during student rental season in the fall or when students may look to sublet their properties toward the end of the school year.