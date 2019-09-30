Canada Revenue Agency scam resurfaces in Barrie area, police say

Police are warning residents about a Canada Revenue Agency scam that is reportedly making the rounds again in the Barrie area.

Officers say the scam presents itself in a number of different ways but usually involves receiving a phone call and being told you owe money as a result of a recent review done on a tax return.

According to police, the fraudulent caller then tells the victim that failing to pay the money will result in an arrest by their local law enforcement.

In great detail, the caller then reportedly identifies the ways in which the under-payment or over-payment can be rectified.

Officers say that if residents hear the words “Google Play cards” or “Bitcoin” at any time during the call, they should hang up because this is often how fraudsters attempt to obtain payment.

If residents are ever in doubt about the validity of a call, police say it’s best to hang up and call the nearest CRA office.

To report a fraud incident, police say you should call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

