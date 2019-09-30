3 charged, 2,000 cannabis plants seized in Bradford: OPP

Three people have been charged and 2,000 cannabis plants were seized after a search warrant was executed at a home in Bradford on Wednesday, OPP say.

OPP say they executed a search warrant at a Canal Road residence with the South Simcoe Police Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Lap Phan, 56, from Mississauga, Nham Nguyen, 46, from Bradford, and Huong Truong, 65, from Bradford, were all charged with the cultivation, propagation and harvesting of cannabis.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford on Nov. 14.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers say anyone with information should contact the OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.