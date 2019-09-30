OPP investigate fatal collision on Hwy 89 near Shelburne, Ont.

Dufferin OPP are investigating a fatal collision that involved a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Highway 89 near Shelburne, Ont.

The crash occurred Monday morning between the 4th Line and County Road 12 on Highway 89, officers say.

“We got the call at 9:17 a.m. this morning,” Dufferin OPP Const. Shannon Gordanier said. “Both vehicles were single occupants – one person in each vehicle.”

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Alliston

The man driving the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased, while the driver in the transport truck suffered minor injuries, police add.

Police, fire and emergency crews are on the scene to assist.

“We’re waiting for the traffic collision investigation team to attend the location and help us determine exactly what did happen,” Gordanier said. “We’re not speculating at this time.”

READ MORE: 50-year-old man charged following Midland apartment break-in: OPP

The road is expected to be closed for several hours, police say, and officers are requesting that people avoid the area if possible.

Officers say anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Dufferin Cty OPP currently investigating a Fatal Collision.

Hwy 89 between 4th and 5th line of Melancthon will be closed for several hours.

Updates to follow.

^cw pic.twitter.com/tbLSCtpnvy — OPP Central (@OPP_CR) September 30, 2019