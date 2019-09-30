Traffic
September 30, 2019 10:53 am
Updated: September 30, 2019 11:08 am

OPP investigate fatal collision on Hwy 89 near Shelburne, Ont.

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating a fatal collision that involved a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Highway 89 near Shelburne, Ont.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A A

Dufferin OPP are investigating a fatal collision that involved a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on Highway 89 near Shelburne, Ont.

The crash occurred Monday morning between the 4th Line and County Road 12 on Highway 89, officers say.

“We got the call at 9:17 a.m. this morning,” Dufferin OPP Const. Shannon Gordanier said. “Both vehicles were single occupants – one person in each vehicle.”

READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Alliston


Story continues below

The man driving the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased, while the driver in the transport truck suffered minor injuries, police add.

Police, fire and emergency crews are on the scene to assist.

“We’re waiting for the traffic collision investigation team to attend the location and help us determine exactly what did happen,” Gordanier said. “We’re not speculating at this time.”

READ MORE: 50-year-old man charged following Midland apartment break-in: OPP

The road is expected to be closed for several hours, police say, and officers are requesting that people avoid the area if possible.

Officers say anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amaranth
Amaranth crash
Dufferin OPP
Melancthon
shelburne
two-vehicle crash Amaranth
two-vehicle crash Melancthon

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.