This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: Sept. 29, 2019

Focus Montreal returns with the second of four Quebec electoral district candidate debates.

This week, Global Montreal invited candidates to debate climate, including each party’s climate policy plan, pipelines and climate anxiety’s effect on the mental health of youth.

The candidates present at the debate were Liberal incumbent Francis Scarpaleggia from the Lac-Saint-Louis riding, Conservative Michael Forian from the Ville-Marie-Le Sud-Ouest-Île-des-Sœurs riding, NDP’s Dana Chevalier also from the Lac-Saint-Louis riding, and the Green Party’s Lisa Mintz who is running in Pierrefonds-Dollard.

Global Montreal reached out to the Bloc Québécois, but the party did not send a candidate to take part in the debate.

What is your party’s climate policy plan and how does it differentiate from other parties?

Climate scientists have determined that Canada is rapidly warming at twice the global rate, with the federal government warning that the effects are already evident in many parts of the country and are projected to intensify.

While Canada accounts for only 1.6 per cent of global emissions — falling behind China, the U.S., India, Russia and more — the country sits among the top 10 greenhouse-gas-emitting countries, ranking at number nine.

Canada is also one of the largest per capita emitters.

Under the Paris Accord, Canada has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, but is not on track to meeting the target.

Earlier this week, the Liberal government announced its plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Global’s Elysia Bryan Baynes asked the candidates what their party’s policy plan is to tackle the climate crisis. Watch above.

Was purchasing the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B the correct move, and why?

The federal Liberal government recently purchased the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline extension in 2018 for $4.5 billion to transport crude and refined oil from Alberta’s oilsands to the BC coastline to ship to international markets.

The pipeline purchase has however been vehemently denounced by climate activists.

Governments and industries are increasingly vowing to transition their economies and shift their energy sector to clean, renewable energy and rely less on fossil fuels.

Bryan Baynes asked the candidates if the government’s purchase of the pipeline was the correct move.

What does your party have to say to today’s youth about their concerns for their future?

An increasing amount of studies are indicating that the climate crisis is affecting the mental health of the youth, causing them uncertainty and anxiety with regards to their future. The term is for this new phenomenon is called “climate anxiety” or “eco-anxiety.”

Early research suggests that children between the ages of seven and 11 are worried about climate change.

In 2017, the American Psychological Association released a report which linked the effects of natural disasters and climate change on mental health. While the research is still new, there is enough supporting evidence to link the two.

Young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg spoke out on this issue last week at the UN, saying that the insufficient climate action from governments has stolen children’s dreams and goals for their future — such as having their own children.

Bryan Baynes asked the candidates what their message is to today’s youth as they grapple with this crisis.

