30 cm snow possible for southwest Saskatchewan

Upwards of 30 cm of snow is possible in part of southwest Saskatchewan by Monday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as a major early-season winter storm is expected to spread into the region starting Saturday afternoon.

The storm will then continue throughout the night and into Sunday, the agency said.

There will be minimal snowfall accumulation at first as the snow will melt on contact with the warmer ground, but that will change as the storm progresses.

Amounts of over 30 cm are possible in the Cypress Hills region, with widespread accumulations of 10-20 cm elsewhere, Environment Canada said.

Strong northeast winds will bring blowing snow on Sunday and travel will become increasingly difficult, the agency added.

Environment Canada said this is a dynamic and evolving weather event and warnings are possible as the storm nears.

Special weather statement for:

Leader – Gull Lake

Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills

Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach