Saskatchewan weather outlook: wintry blast ushers out September

Up to 40 centimetres of snow is possible in parts of Saskatchewan with winds gusting upwards of 60 km/h expected to create treacherous travel conditions to finish September.

Weather forecast

Friday

Temperatures fell below freezing in parts of Saskatchewan on Friday morning with some light rain in Regina and snow west of the city to start the day.

Showers slide out of the province by midday with some sunny breaks returning late in the day as the region warms up to around 7 or 8 degrees.

Friday night

Partly-to-mostly clear skies Friday night allows temperatures to plunge to around -5 degrees with wind chill making it feel like minus double digits at times.

Saturday

After some sunshine to start the first weekend of fall, clouds start rolling in associated with a system that will pack quite a punch to finish September.

After reaching afternoon highs around 6 or 7 degrees, rain starts sliding into Regina, which is likely to transition over to snow overnight.

Sunday

Snow begins on Sunday in Regina with heavy pockets at times before edging into the Saskatoon area by evening as temperatures try to climb back into mid-single digits.

As the snow falls, it will be coupled with winds gusting in excess of 60 km/h at times, creating reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions into Sunday night as some of the heaviest snow moves in.

Work week outlook

Snow picks up on Monday in the Saskatoon area and continues in Regina with winds easing back a bit, but travel is likely still to be treacherous with upwards of 5 to 25 centimetres expected in some areas.

Snow eases to flurries on Tuesday before the system pulls out of the area mid-week as daytime highs recover from near the freezing mark to start the week to mid-to-upper single digits by week’s end.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for September 27 was taken near Bruno by Philippe Gaudet:

