Climate strikes are happening across B.C. Friday. Here’s what you need to know

Millions of people in cities around the world are expected to participate in a Global Climate Strike on Friday, in an effort to pressure political leaders to take urgent action on climate change.

In British Columbia, strikes are scheduled in more than half a dozen communities, while at least 85 cities across Canada — including Toronto, Montreal and Halifax — are taking part.

Why are these strikes happening?

The climate strike movement was inspired by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg’s #FridaysForFuture protests.

Last year, Thunberg began sitting in front of the Swedish parliament every day for three weeks, then every Friday to demand climate action.

The movement has grown to become a global initiative led by students who say their future is threatened by a warming planet, with the effects of climate change already being felt in many countries.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says emissions must be cut by 45 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 to avoid severe climate change impacts.

A report by the panel released this month warned that climate change is already warming oceans, causing them to acidify, lose oxygen and rise at increasing speeds, with potentially catastrophic effects for people in most parts of the world.

The Canadian government’s own 2019 Canada’s Changing Climate Report warns of increasing fire activity, droughts and loss of sea ice.

Friday’s global strike is one of two scheduled to coincide with the United Nations Climate Action Summit and is timed for Thunberg’s arrival in Montreal.

Who is participating

Millions of people across the globe are participating in Friday’s protests.

More than 46,000 people have signed up to participate in Vancouver’s climate strike via Facebook, though organizers have set sights on a less ambitious 15,000.

As a student-led event, youth are expected to form the largest bloc of attendees, though organizers have encouraged adults to participate as well.

Both the Vancouver and Surrey school districts have explicitly said students may miss class to attend if they have parental permission. Other large Metro Vancouver districts have acknowledged the events are taking place and told parents they may remove students from class as per regular policy.

Emily Carr University and the Vancouver Film School have cancelled classes, while UBC, SFU and Capilano University have told students they should speak to their teachers if they plan to attend and may be on the hook for make-up work.

Several high profile B.C.-based businesses, including Mountain Equipment Co-Op, Lush Cosmetics and Nature’s Path, are also closing operations for the day to allow staff to participate.

Even some federal political leaders say they will participate in the protests. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in B.C. and will be marching in the Victoria protest. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Green Leader Elizabeth May will both attend the Montreal march. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is in B.C. on Friday, and says he will not participate, though some of his candidates will.

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier denies that climate change is caused by human activity.

Where are the strikes happening?

The largest demonstration in B.C. is scheduled for Vancouver.

The protest begins with a rally at Vancouver City Hall at 1 p.m., followed by a march across the Cambie Street Bridge and ending at the intersection of Hamilton and West Georgia streets at 5 p.m.

Several groups are staging events earlier in the day that intend to proceed to the main Vancouver rally. Those include New Westminster, North Vancouver’s Capilano University, and Richmond’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Other events are scheduled around the Lower Mainland and B.C., including:

What about traffic?

Attendees are encouraged to walk, cycle or take transit to the event in order to reduce emissions and traffic.

For Vancouverites who are driving in Vancouver on Friday, you’ll want to avoid the Cambie corridor north of 12th Avenue.

Through-traffic downtown may be affected for several hours. The planned route intersects Beatty, Cambie, Hamilton, Homer, Richards, Seymour, Smithe, Robson and West Georgia streets.

Vancouver police will also be monitoring the event and police will be working to reduce the impact on traffic and the public.