MEC to close all stores across Canada on Friday for climate strike

One of the country’s best-known names in outdoor gear is shutting its doors on Friday in support of climate strikes scheduled across Canada.

Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) says it will close all of its stores on Sept. 27 until 5 p.m. local time “to support staff who choose to lend their voice to the movement.”

Millions of people across the globe took to the streets last Friday for a global climate strike event meant to pressure world leaders to take more urgent action on climate change.

Those demonstrations were more subdued in much of Canada, with many Canadian cities holding climate strikes next week to coincide with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s arrival in Montreal.

In a letter to co-op members, MEC CEO Phil Arrata said he felt it was important for the company to participate.

“We have known for a long time that operating our business and selling products has an impact on the planet,” wrote Arrata.

“While our record of leadership in sustainability and advocacy makes us frontrunners in the outdoor industry, we recognize the need to take an even greater stand.

“The current rate of emissions causing climate change, if continued, puts the earth on a path to seeing 3–4 degrees of warming by mid-century. This will cause significant impacts to where we live, work and play.”

Arrata said along with closing retail locations, the company would also allow warehouse and head office staff to participate.

According to several activist groups, at least 860 cities around the world have demonstrations planned for Sept. 27.