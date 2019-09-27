Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Blue Bombers battle for first overall in CFL

A week after clinching a playoff spot, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are in Winnipeg Friday night as they look for a season sweep against the Blue Bombers.

Kickoff is at IG Field is at 8:30 p.m. ET. After the game, listen to The 5th Quarter on 900 CHML and watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

The two division leaders enter the game after each playing in a wild game last week, with different results.

Hamilton blew a 24-0 second quarter lead in Edmonton but held on for a 30-27 win over the Eskimos.

The Bombers, who have also secured a playoff berth, held a 24-point lead over Montreal in the second quarter of their game last week, only to lose 38-37 against the Alouettes.

The 10-3 Ticats still won’t have injured receiver Luke Tasker on the field, but running back Maleek Irons is returning from the injured list and recently acquired tailback Tyrell Sutton is slated to make his debut in black and gold.

In another lineup note, Mike Daly is listed as Hamilton’s starting safety in place of Tunde Adeleke.

Friday’s game will mark the first time the Cats and Bombers will play each other since Hamilton’s 23-15 victory over Winnipeg at Tim Hortons Field on July 26, when Hamilton starting QB Jeremiah Masoli suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Including that game, the Tiger-Cats are 6-2 with Dane Evans at quarterback.

Winnipeg is 3-2 with backup pivot Chris Streveler at the helm after the team lost starter Matt Nichols to an upper-body injury on Aug. 15.

Streveler rushed for three touchdowns against Montreal last week to break Winnipeg’s single-season record for rushing TDs by a quarterback. The CFL record is 14 held by B.C.’s Doug Flutie in 1991 and matched last season by Toronto’s James Franklin.

