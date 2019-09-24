Police-involved car crash in West Kelowna being investigated by IIO

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is now investigating a police-involved motor vehicle incident in West Kelowna Monday evening.

According to the IIO, RCMP observed a prohibited driver in breach of his conditions driving towards West Kelowna via the Bennett Bridge at around 6 p.m.

An officer in a marked police vehicle attempted to stop the suspect.

The driver failed to stop and continued driving away, police said.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision involving three other vehicles on Highway 97 near Boucherie Road.

Police said a trapped male driver was rescued and taken to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of the three other vehicles were not seriously hurt.

It’s not known whether the police vehicle’s lights and sirens were on or whether it was an active pursuit at the time of the crash.

The IIO has been notified and is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries

Southeast District RCMP Traffic reconstructionists attended the scene and the area was closed to all vehicle traffic for approximately three hours.