Crash closes Hwy 97 near West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie Road

A serious crash has closed Highway 97 near Mount Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.

The collision happened around 6:30 p.m.

Southbound vehicles can detour via Boucherie Road to Skeena Road onto Highway 97. Northbound traffic can use the Westside Road off-ramp to Skeena Road onto Boucherie Road and then back onto the highway, according to Drive BC.

The highway is not expected to reopen until Tuesday.

