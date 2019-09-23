Crash closes Hwy 97 near West Kelowna’s Mount Boucherie Road
A A
A serious crash has closed Highway 97 near Mount Boucherie Road in West Kelowna.
The collision happened around 6:30 p.m.
READ MORE: West Kelowna steps up security after grave markers stolen
Southbound vehicles can detour via Boucherie Road to Skeena Road onto Highway 97. Northbound traffic can use the Westside Road off-ramp to Skeena Road onto Boucherie Road and then back onto the highway, according to Drive BC.
The highway is not expected to reopen until Tuesday.
WATCH (Sept. 2, 2019): Driver walks away from fiery West Kelowna crash
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.