Ousted Liberal candidate Hassan Guillet to run as Independent in Montreal riding
An ousted Liberal candidate in a Montreal riding has confirmed he will now run as an Independent.
Hassan Guillet made it official Tuesday after Elections Canada’s website had recently listed his name as a candidate in the east-end riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel.
READ MORE: Twitter says Canadian election campaign free of major manipulation attempts so far
Guillet, a former imam who rose to prominence for a speech honouring the victims of Quebec’s 2017 mosque shooting, was turfed by the Liberals on Aug. 30 after winning the nomination in May.
WATCH BELOW: Conservatives demand Trudeau for answers after candidate removed following anti-Semitism allegations
He was dropped after B’nai Brith publicized social media posts he made about Israel, including the claim that “Zionists control American politics.”
READ MORE: Find your riding, your local candidates and their voting history
Guillet says the Liberal Party was aware of the statements when they accepted his candidacy and denies he is anti-Semitic.
The party has since named Patricia Lattanzio, a city councillor, as candidate in the riding considered a Liberal stronghold.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.