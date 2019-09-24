Ousted Liberal candidate Hassan Guillet to run as Independent in Montreal riding

An ousted Liberal candidate in a Montreal riding has confirmed he will now run as an Independent.

Hassan Guillet made it official Tuesday after Elections Canada’s website had recently listed his name as a candidate in the east-end riding of Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel.

Guillet, a former imam who rose to prominence for a speech honouring the victims of Quebec’s 2017 mosque shooting, was turfed by the Liberals on Aug. 30 after winning the nomination in May.

He was dropped after B’nai Brith publicized social media posts he made about Israel, including the claim that “Zionists control American politics.”

Guillet says the Liberal Party was aware of the statements when they accepted his candidacy and denies he is anti-Semitic.

The party has since named Patricia Lattanzio, a city councillor, as candidate in the riding considered a Liberal stronghold.