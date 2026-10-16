Carney and Smith link up to pitch pro-Canada vote ahead of Alberta referendum

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Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith joined forces at an Alberta brewery to make a last-ditch plea for Albertans to vote to stay in Canada.

Carney, standing with Smith and other politicians, channelled author Charles Dickens in saying Monday’s referendum comes at the best and worst of times.

He says the worst is globalist forces and policies threatening the country, while the best is a nation and a province on the cusp of unprecedented growth and success.

His remarks come as his opponent is also in Alberta, making the same plea.

Speaking in Calgary, federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he understands separatist disillusionment with the state of affairs in Canada but that quitting isn’t the answer.

Carney is scheduled to attend a Forever Canadian rally in Edmonton on Friday, as well as meet with business leaders alongside Premier Danielle Smith in Red Deer.

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9:50 ‘A vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff’: Carney urges Albertans to hit polls amid referendum

It comes after he gave a speech Thursday night at another Forever Canadian rally in Calgary, saying the frustrations in Alberta are real but that Canada is working in a spirit of co-operative federalism.

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A vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff that could lead to years of lost opportunities, he said.

Voters are being asked whether the province should remain in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on separation.

It’s one of 10 questions on the ballot, as Smith also wants Albertans to endorse her proposals for more control and rules around immigration and a mandate to pursue constitutional changes to wrest power from Ottawa.

While Carney and Smith agree on a united Canada, the prime minister has urged Albertans to reject the other nine ballot questions, and the premier says she will work to change his mind.

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More to come…