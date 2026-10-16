Pierre Poilievre urges Albertans not to ‘quit’ on Canada ahead of separation vote

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he understands separatist disillusionment with the state of affairs in Canada but that quitting isn’t the answer.
Poilievre says quitting is the easy way out and Albertans are not quitters.
He says the solution is to restore the greatness of a country that has been defended and built up through generations.
Poilievre made the comments Friday in a speech in Calgary, three days head of the Alberta referendum in which Albertans will weigh in on independence.
He and Prime Minister Mark Carney are in the province making last-ditch appeals to Albertans to vote to stay in Canada.
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Albertans go to the polls Monday to decide whether the province should remain in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving Confederation.
That is one of 10 questions; the other nine have to do with immigration and the Canadian Constitution.
— More to come…
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