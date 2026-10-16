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Politics

Pierre Poilievre urges Albertans not to ‘quit’ on Canada ahead of separation vote

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2026 2:27 pm
1 min read
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers a speech on national unity in Calgary, Monday, June 8, 2026. View image in full screen
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers a speech on national unity in Calgary, Monday, June 8, 2026. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
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Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he understands separatist disillusionment with the state of affairs in Canada but that quitting isn’t the answer.

Poilievre says quitting is the easy way out and Albertans are not quitters.

He says the solution is to restore the greatness of a country that has been defended and built up through generations.

Poilievre made the comments Friday in a speech in Calgary, three days head of the Alberta referendum in which Albertans will weigh in on independence.

Click to play video: '‘A vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff’: Carney urges Albertans to hit polls amid referendum'
‘A vote against Canada is a dangerous bluff’: Carney urges Albertans to hit polls amid referendum
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He and Prime Minister Mark Carney are in the province making last-ditch appeals to Albertans to vote to stay in Canada.

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Albertans go to the polls Monday to decide whether the province should remain in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving Confederation.

That is one of 10 questions; the other nine have to do with immigration and the Canadian Constitution.

— More to come…

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