Decision Canada 2019

Politics
September 24, 2019 7:22 am

Twitter says Canadian election campaign free of major manipulation attempts so far

By Christian Paas-Lang The Canadian Press

Twitter is giving Canada’s federal election the all-clear so far.

Despite vigorous activity on the site, including “politically polarizing” conversations on an international scale, the company says it’s not yet detected large-scale attempts at disinformation or manipulation.

Twitter has made changes to its elections-integrity and disinformation-spotting policies both as part of its own programs and as compliance with Canada’s election laws.

It’s focusing on misinformation about voting, such as accounts spreading wrong dates to cast ballots.

That means inaccurate statements about an elected official, candidate, or political party are not a violation of Twitter’s policy, but misleading claims about long lines or equipment problems at voting locations, would be.

With the main voting day still nearly a month away, though, the company says that hasn’t happened.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

