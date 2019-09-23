Shocking case of animal cruelty in Kelowna involving hanged kitten

The Kelowna branch of the B.C. SPCA is investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty after a gruesome discovery Monday morning.

“It is alarming,” said Kelowna branch manager Sean Hogan.

A woman walking in an alley between Ponto Road McIntosh Road in the city’s Rutland area came across a dead kitten that was hanged on an exterior wall with string around its neck.

“It was deceased at the time,” Hogan said. “I believe they pulled it off of what they were hung up on and they contacted the city and a couple other authorities to try and get some help on the matter.”

While pictures of the dead cat have been making the rounds on Facebook, Global News has chosen not to show them due to their graphic nature.

“It breaks our heart,” said an emotional Hogan. “It breaks our heart to know that this has happened in our community, it is enough that this exists in the world today.”

The SPCA is asking anyone with information to come forward as it tries to track down whoever is responsible.

It’s not clear at this point whether the kitten belonged to someone or was a stray.

While the case is being investigated, Hogan did offer advice to cat owners.

“If you have freely roaming cats it’s a good idea to keep them inside,” he said.

Anyone who sees or suspects any animal neglect or animal cruelty is asked to call the SPCA’s cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.