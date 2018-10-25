Death of 3 cats leads to charges against City of Edmonton, 4 employees

Five months after three feral cats who were in the City of Edmonton’s care died, four employees, and the city itself, have been charged with regulatory offences under the Animal Protection Act.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the city said the cats were moved from the City of Edmonton’s Animal Care and Control Centre to another city facility where they died a day later.

“The staff at the Animal Care and Control Centre care profoundly about animals and their welfare,” said David Aitken, the city’s branch manager of community standards. “Our staff had the best of intentions in looking for a new way to help unadoptable feral cats and provide them with a safe place to live. There was no intent to harm these animals.

“This incident has been devastating to our employees and we are doing everything we can to support them while taking steps to ensure this does not happen again.”

City of Edmonton’s Animal Care and Control had 3 feral cats die under its care. @CityofEdmonton and 4 employees now face charges. #yeg pic.twitter.com/xWipLxNRZR — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) October 25, 2018

According to the city, the pilot program under which the feral cats were being cared for was suspended immediately following the animals’ deaths. The city said the incident was reported to the Edmonton Humane Society and a comprehensive internal review was undertaken to look into what happened.

The city said the matter was referred to the Alberta SPCA so that organization could complete its own investigation.

City refusing to say how the cats died, or where exactly they died. 3 were transported to a city waste facility, 2 were dead when the city found them, 1 died the next day. @CityofEdmonton #yeg pic.twitter.com/NNxKJD8foN — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) October 25, 2018

Related Edmonton Humane Society employee charged after cats forgotten in vehicle

The pilot program to deal with Edmonton’s feral cats was launched in March 2018, the city said, with the aim of providing feral cats that are brought to the Animal Care and Control Centre with suitable shelter.

“After being spayed or neutered and medically cleared for release, the animals were transferred from the Animal Care and Control Centre to other city facilities with warehouses or storage yards,” the city said on Thursday. “The cats are given food, water, and shelter and can live out their lives, including acting as mousers to help keep rodent populations under control.

“Thirty-three cats were successfully placed in City of Edmonton facilities during the program’s first three months.”

According to the city, it’s estimated that about 65,000 feral cats live in Alberta’s capital and about 800 are brought to the Animal Care and Control Centre shelter every year.

“Because they cannot be easily adopted as pets, the distressing reality is many are euthanized.”

More to come…