Edmonton Humane Society employee charged after cats forgotten in vehicle

A staff member with the Edmonton Humane Society (EHS) has been charged with two non-criminal offences under the Animal Protection Act after three cats were forgotten in a transport vehicle for three weeks.

The individual, who has not been named, was formally charged Thursday by Alberta SPCA with causing or permitting animals to be in distress and failing to provide adequate food and water to animals.

The maximum penalty for convictions under the Animal Protection Act is up to a $20,000 fine and/or a lifetime ban from owning animals.

The employee has been reassigned to administrative duties until a verdict is reached, the organization said in a news release Thursday. They are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23.

“The Edmonton Humane Society takes these charges very seriously and we are committed to learning and growing from this incident to ensure it never happens again,” EHS Board Chair Summer Bradko said.

“The safety and well-being of animals in our care is paramount. Our organization has been entrusted with this job for more than 110 years and it’s our duty to ensure the community trusts and supports our important work.”

According to EHS, a crew picked up some animals from another shelter on March 27 and “upon return to Edmonton, during the unloading of the animals, three cats were unknowingly left in the vehicle.”

The cats were not discovered until April 18, when staff were preparing for another animal transfer.

“The cats were immediately assessed by our medical team and veterinarians who reported the cats as being alert and responsive, although dehydrated and hungry,” the statement said.

The animals have since been adopted to families in southern Alberta, according to EHS.

This is the first time an EHS employee has faced offences under the Animal Protection Act, the organization said.

Since the mater is before the courts, EHS said it would be “inappropriate” for it to comment further on the case.

In June, EHS director Jaime Caza said there’s an eight-page document that reviews every step in the animal transport process, including checks and double checks for staff involved in loading and receiving.

“There were so many pieces that contributed to what went wrong that day,” Caza said. “All we can do at this point is make sure that the animals are recovered, our humans are doing OK and that this doesn’t happen again.”

Earlier this summer, the EHS board commissioned an independent investigation into this incident to find out what happened and make recommendations to improve practices and policies. The investigation, which is being conducted by a private Calgary-based firm and overseen by Kim Krushell, is expected to be finished soon.

Since then, several steps have been taken to improve animal care:

Hiring a consultant with a background in animal welfare to support the development of policies and procedures surrounding the well-being of animals and staff practices.

Revamping the animal transport procedures, including multiple checks and balances for staff who load, unload and receive animals to minimize the risk of human error.