Saint John therapist offering free mental health support session in light of recent suicides

A Saint John therapist is offering a free support session for those who have been impacted by recent suicides in the city.

Laura Gatien says various therapists will be on site for the group session, where they hope to help normalize the emotions people are feeling, as well as offer coping skills and support.

In a Facebook post, Gatien said it has been “absolutely devastating” to see so many lives lost so tragically.

“As clinicians this is the crisis we fear the most and leaves us with many difficult emotions to process,” she stated. “Our entire careers revolve around helping others and preventing such tragedy.”

Gatien says that’s why it’s so important to improve access to mental health support services. She offered another group session last week for teens and young adults dealing with anxiety.

“I believe we were able to offer some immediate and tangible supports as well as help people plan for accessing further help,” she stated.

The free group support session will take place Monday night at 66 Waterloo Street from 7 to 8 p.m.