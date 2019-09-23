Trio sought in robbery at White Oaks Mall cellphone store: police

London police are on the lookout for a trio of suspects after a cellphone retail store in White Oaks Mall was robbed, and two of its staff restrained, just before closing time over the weekend.

At around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, two masked men entered the store and assaulted one of the employees, police said Monday, adding that the employees suffered minor injuries.

Both employees were later restrained, and the suspects fled to a waiting vehicle outside the mall after taking products from the store, police said.

Police responded to the scene after one of the employees managed to free herself and call for help. No suspects were located, police said.

All three suspects are described as being between the ages of 20 and 24, police said. The two suspects who entered the store were both said to have been wearing black hooded sweatshirts, dark pants, black shoes and bandanas.

One suspect is described as being approximately six-foot-one with a medium build. Police said in addition to the aforementioned clothing, he was also wearing a red baseball cap and gloves and was carrying a blue duffle bag.

The other is described as being approximately five-foot-eight with a slim build and also carrying a black duffle bag.

Little descriptive information about the third suspect, the driver, is known. Police said he was operating a white four-door vehicle.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).