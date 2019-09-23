OPP searching for suspect after man allegedly points gun at Exeter gas station attendant

Huron County OPP have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a weapons-related incident that reportedly took place at a gas bar in Exeter on Sunday morning.

Police say the alleged incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m.

According to police, two people pulled up to the gas station in a Volkswagen Passat.

The passenger reportedly went in and made a routine purchase as the driver waited in the car.

After the passenger returned to the vehicle and as the pair began to drive away, police allege the driver pulled out a gun and pointed it in the direction of an employee and a customer inside the store.

Police say the vehicle was last seen heading south on Highway 4.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-eight white man with a medium, muscular build and short hair. Police say he was wearing a T-shirt, black pants, tan boots, a black baseball cap and sunglasses at the time of the alleged incident.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the suspect as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots the man is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.