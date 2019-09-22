Canada
September 22, 2019 10:33 am

Suspect wanted in relation to east London stabbing: police

By Staff Global News

No details about the suspect have been released at this time.

Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
A A

London police are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing.

Officers responded to the area of Dundas Street at Charlotte Street just before 2:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Police arrest suspect following stabbing at south London motel

No details about the suspect have been released.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Cellphone videos show scene from violent Kingston stabbing as police engage suspect

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Downtown
Downtown Stabbing
dundas
Dundas Street
east end stabbing
London
London Ontario
London Police
Ontario
Police
Search
Stabbing
Suspect

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.