Suspect wanted in relation to east London stabbing: police

London police are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing.

Officers responded to the area of Dundas Street at Charlotte Street just before 2:45 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No details about the suspect have been released.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

