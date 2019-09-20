Police arrest suspect following stabbing at south London motel

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in south London.

Police received a 911 call Thursday around 10:30 p.m. about a stabbing that had occurred at a motel on Wharncliffe Road South.

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

READ MORE: 22-year-old man charged in connection with Dundas Street stabbing: London police

A suspect ran off but was located and arrested by officers without incident.

Police say the accused and victim are known to each other.

William Ronald George, 26, of London, has been charged with aggravated assault. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to http://www.londoncrimestoppers.com