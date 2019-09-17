22-year-old man charged in connection with Dundas Street stabbing: London police

London police say a 22-year-old man is in custody in relation to a stabbing Monday afternoon.
According to officials, two men who are known to each other got into an argument inside a residence on Dundas Street at roughly 2 p.m.
Police say a 30-year-old man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a suspect was arrested without incident.
Police have charged Wesley Berman, 22, of London with aggravated assault. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
