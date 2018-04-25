London Police investigate homicide on Grey Street

London Police say they’re looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death on Grey Street, just south of the downtown core.

Officers were called to an address on Grey Street around 9:55 p.m. Tuesday night after a 911 call was made reporting a stabbing.

When police and EMS arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to hospital but pronounced dead soon after.

Police say a homicide investigation has begun but is in its early stages.

No arrests have been made at this time, investigators say a man was seen leaving the scene after the stabbing.

The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall and heavy set, with black hair and wearing a white coat and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).