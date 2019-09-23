Ignored and Ignited: your federal election issues

Are your issues being addressed in this federal election?

As the party leaders crisscross the country, Global News wants to give Canadians a chance to shape part of the coverage.

We’re turning a part of our coverage of this federal election over to you.

Global National correspondent Mike Armstrong is working on a series called “Ignored or Ignited”.

We’re asking viewers to send us ideas for issues they feel are being missed in this campaign — things that are being ignored. We’re also looking for issues that have you excited — that’s the ignited side.

Over the campaign, we’re going to reach out to some of the people who submit ideas and share them with the wider public.

All we need to kick things off are ideas from you.

There are three ways to submit your issue…

Take a moment and email us at YourIssue@GlobalNews.ca, send us a note on the Global National Facebook page, or fill out the form below.

We also encourage you to use the hashtag #IgnoredIgnited to keep the conversation going.

Tell us what’s important to you in your corner of Canada, and why you want to share it with Canadians from coast to coast to coast.