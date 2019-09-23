City of Moncton issues eviction notices for tent city

Residents living in a tent city in Moncton have been handed eviction notices, giving them until Wednesday to leave the site.

The City of Moncton issued the notices Monday morning, advising people tenting on Albert Street without authorization that they have two days to pack their belongings and leave.

City bylaw officers are on site at Moncton's tent city to help counsel the roughly 12 people still living here on where to go for shelter. The City of Moncton has ordered the tenters leave the site by Wednesday

The city is directing people to support agencies as well as the House of Nazareth Shelter and Harvest House.

Moncton also released its plan for helping those who are living in tents on city property, saying it will work with the YMCA and shelters to help find alternatives.

“It is critical to remember that we’re dealing with a very vulnerable group of people who are living through an exceptionally challenging situation,” Trevor Goodwin, director of the YMCA ReConnect program, said in a press release.

“Our responsibility as a community is to work together over the long term in order to provide the proper housing options. An out-of-sight, out-of-mind approach is not sustainable.”

The city estimates there are 125 people living in tents at various locations.