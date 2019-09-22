Lifestyle
September 22, 2019 10:00 pm

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner draw all kinds of attention at the 2019 Emmys

By National Online Supervising Editor, Smart Living  Global News

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner definitely know how to turn heads.

The Keeping up with the Kardashian stars hit the purple carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The duo presented this year’s award for Outstanding Reality TV series, a category both have experience in.

Kardashian stunned in a fitted black Vivienne Westwood gown, paired with diamonds around her neck.


Photo: Getty

On the Emmys purple carpet, Kardashian said reality television has come a long way.

“I was just looking back at footage and I came in like 2009 and sang this little bit about reality shows with Jimmy Fallon when he hosted and it was super embarrassing,” she said.

Photo: Getty

Meanwhile, sister Kendall Jenner drew attention wearing a floral Richard Quinn gown.


Photo: Getty

The 23-year-old model also donned a black latex turtleneck top, one that garnered all sorts of attention on social media.


Photo: Getty

On Twitter, plenty of users had something to say about Jenner’s latex attire.

Others, however, didn’t mind the look.

Needless to say, when the reality show sisters hit an awards show, they know how to make an impact.

