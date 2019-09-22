2019 Emmy Awards winners list: ‘Game of Thrones’ expected to win big
Television’s biggest night — the Emmy Awards — is here.
The 71st Emmy Awards telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and as we’ve seen on several recent awards shows, there is no host emceeing the ceremony.
It’s been a big year in TV. We saw the end of juggernaut Game of Thrones, political comedy Veep and long-lasting fan-favourite The Big Bang Theory, and we saw the ever-rising spectre of Netflix dominate the TV landscape. Truly the medium is changing, and we’re bearing witness to evolving tastes, themes and approaches on the small screen.
Will it come down to recognition for the ends of these series, or will it not matter? It's a near-guarantee to see wins by HBO's Chernobyl and Sharp Objects, and perhaps buzzy shows Fleabag and Killing Eve, but it all remains to be seen. Thrones slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations for its eighth and final season. The bloodthirsty saga's total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by NYPD Blue in 1994.
Find a full list of the 2019 nominations in the major categories below. The winners will be updated throughout the show.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Lead Actor, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Lead Actress, Drama
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Lead Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actress, Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Supporting Actor, Drama
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Supporting Actress, Drama
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Guest Actor, Drama
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Guest Actress, Drama
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale, Veep
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Guest Actor, Comedy
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
Guest Actress, Comedy
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Reality-Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Reality Host(s)
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
James Corden, The World’s Best
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
TV Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner With Hervé
Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
