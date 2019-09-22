2019 Emmy Awards winners list: ‘Game of Thrones’ expected to win big

Television’s biggest night — the Emmy Awards — is here.

The 71st Emmy Awards telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and as we’ve seen on several recent awards shows, there is no host emceeing the ceremony.

It’s been a big year in TV. We saw the end of juggernaut Game of Thrones, political comedy Veep and long-lasting fan-favourite The Big Bang Theory, and we saw the ever-rising spectre of Netflix dominate the TV landscape. Truly the medium is changing, and we’re bearing witness to evolving tastes, themes and approaches on the small screen.

Will it come down to recognition for the ends of these series, or will it not matter? It’s a near-guarantee to see wins by HBO’s Chernobyl and Sharp Objects, and perhaps buzzy shows Fleabag and Killing Eve, but it all remains to be seen. Thrones slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations for its eighth and final season. The bloodthirsty saga’s total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by NYPD Blue in 1994.

Find a full list of the 2019 nominations in the major categories below. The winners will be updated throughout the show.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Lead Actress, Drama

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Supporting Actor, Drama

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Supporting Actress, Drama

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Guest Actor, Drama

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Guest Actress, Drama

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Guest Actor, Comedy

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Guest Actress, Comedy

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Reality-Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Reality Host(s)

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

James Corden, The World’s Best

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner With Hervé

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benecio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

