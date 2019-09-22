Lifestyle
September 22, 2019 8:41 pm
Updated: September 22, 2019 9:21 pm

Emmys 2019: Best and worst fashion on the purple carpet

By National Online Supervising Editor, Smart Living  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Stars of television dazzle on the purple carpet at 71st Emmys

A A

TV’s biggest stars rocked the purple carpet on Sunday night as the 71st Emmy Awards kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Several trends stood out this year — many women, including Mandy Moore, Taraji P. Henson and Susan Kelechi Watson, went with pink and red gowns, and legends like Viola Davis and Canadian star Catherine O’Hara stunned with classy black-and-white ensembles.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Emmys 2019: Billy Porter hits red carpet in $72K diamond-studded crystal suit

The most anticipated purple-carpet arrivals included the cast of Game of Thrones. From fitted suits to deep-cut gowns (we’re looking at you, Emilia Clarke) and Gucci head-turners, the former Westeros denizens did not disappoint.

Below are our top picks for some of our favourite (and unfortunately not-so-favourite) looks from the 2019 Emmy Awards purple carpet.

Best Dressed

Maisie Williams


Credit: Getty

Sophie Turner

Credit: Getty

Viola Davis


Credit: Getty

Natasha Lyonne


Credit: Getty

Regina King


Credit: Getty

Emilia Clarke


Credit: Getty

Rachel Brosnahan


Credit: Getty

Lilly Singh


Credit: Getty

Michelle Williams


Credit: Getty

Sandra Oh


Credit: Getty

Joey King

Credit: Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus


Credit: Getty

Julia Garner


Credit: Getty

Zendaya


Credit: Getty

Maya Rudolph


Credit: Getty

Kit Harington


Credit: Getty

Taraji P. Henson


Credit: Getty

Annie Murphy


Credit: CP

Jameela Jamil


Credit: CP

Antoni Porowski


Credit: CP

Catherine O’Hara


Credit: CP

Laverne Cox


Credit: CP

Vera Farmiga

Credit: CP

Indya Moore


Credit: CP

Anna Chlumsky


Credit: CP

Brittany Snow


Credit: CP

Eugene Levy

Credit: CP

Steven Canals


Credit: CP

Patricia Clarkson


Credit: CP

Sterling K. Brown


Credit: CP

Laura Linney


Credit: CP

Milo Ventimiglia

Credit: CP

Mandy Moore

Credit: CP

Emanuela Postacchini


Credit: CP

Kerry Washington


Credit: CP

Niecy Nashthe


Credit: Getty

Billy Porter


Credit: Getty

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau


Credit: Getty

Kristen Bell

Credit: Getty

Mahershala Ali

Credit: Getty

Worst Dressed

James Van Der Beek


Credit: CP

Gwendoline Christie

Credit: CP

Nilou Motamed


Credit: CP

Lena Headey


Credit: Getty

Amy Poehler


Credit: Getty

Terrence Howard


Credit: Getty

Halsey


Credit: Getty

Amy Adams


Credit: Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow

Credit: Getty

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
best dressed Emmys
best dressed Emmys 2019
emmys 2019
Emmys 2019 fashion
Emmys 2019 outfits
Emmys 2019 red carpet
Emmys 2019 worst dressed
emmys fashion
red carpet Emmys 2019
Smart Living
worst dressed Emmys 2019

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.