Emmys 2019: Best and worst fashion on the purple carpet
TV’s biggest stars rocked the purple carpet on Sunday night as the 71st Emmy Awards kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Several trends stood out this year — many women, including Mandy Moore, Taraji P. Henson and Susan Kelechi Watson, went with pink and red gowns, and legends like Viola Davis and Canadian star Catherine O’Hara stunned with classy black-and-white ensembles.
The most anticipated purple-carpet arrivals included the cast of Game of Thrones. From fitted suits to deep-cut gowns (we’re looking at you, Emilia Clarke) and Gucci head-turners, the former Westeros denizens did not disappoint.
Below are our top picks for some of our favourite (and unfortunately not-so-favourite) looks from the 2019 Emmy Awards purple carpet.
Best Dressed
Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner
Viola Davis
Natasha Lyonne
Regina King
Emilia Clarke
Rachel Brosnahan
Lilly Singh
Michelle Williams
Sandra Oh
Joey King
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Garner
Zendaya
Maya Rudolph
Kit Harington
Taraji P. Henson
Annie Murphy
Jameela Jamil
Antoni Porowski
Catherine O’Hara
Laverne Cox
Vera Farmiga
Indya Moore
Anna Chlumsky
Brittany Snow
Eugene Levy
Steven Canals
Patricia Clarkson
Sterling K. Brown
Laura Linney
Milo Ventimiglia
Mandy Moore
Emanuela Postacchini
Kerry Washington
Niecy Nashthe
Billy Porter
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Kristen Bell
Mahershala Ali
Worst Dressed
James Van Der Beek
Gwendoline Christie
Nilou Motamed
Lena Headey
Amy Poehler
Terrence Howard
Halsey
Amy Adams
Gwyneth Paltrow
