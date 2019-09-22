Emmys 2019: Billy Porter hits carpet in $72K diamond-studded crystal suit

Billy Porter always makes a statement when he hits the carpet, and this year’s Emmys celebration was no different.

As stars descended on the Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater for the Primetime Emmy Awards, Porter shined bright in a Michael Kors Couture suit encrusted with $72,000 of diamonds and 130,000 crystals.

Inspired by the designer’s 2020 resort collection, Porter told The Hollywood Reporter that he went straight to Kors to collaborate for this year’s look.

“We went to him and asked him if he would collaborate with us for the Emmys because I wanted to do a little ’70s disco throwback,” he said.

“I feel like people are expecting something obnoxious and grand, but I think this is pretty striking in a different way that just exudes class,” his stylist, Sam Ratelle, told the publication.

The flare-pant suit took over 170 hours to hand-embroider, using 51,510 mini crystals for the jacket and 79,200 for the pants.

The suit, Ratelle added, plays into the theme of music as Porter jump-starts his music career again.

“We’re getting Billy up to the next phase of where he’s going,” he said. “As I creative direct more of his work and his brand, it was something we wanted to roll off with, keeping this disco theme going and what that means for now. What does a disco star look like in today’s age?”

Hats off to Porter, who reached for a unique topper crafted by Stephen Jones millinery.

Inspired by the lead dancer hat from My Fair Lady, the hat was covered with chain crystals. The off-balance shape calls to mind the oversized hat that Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1964 classic musical drama.

Keeping up with the drama of the suit, Porter wore jewels by Oscar Heyman: a US$35,000 gardenia ring with over three carats of white and yellow diamonds that dates back to the 1920s as a brooch.

He also decorated his wrists with US$20,000 in checkerboard diamond cufflinks.

To complete the look, he carried a Judith Leiber clutch — also encrusted with crystals, but of course — and Rick Owens platform peep-toe shoes.

