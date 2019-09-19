Entertainment
September 19, 2019 11:39 am

‘America’s Got Talent’: Season 14 winner crowned in emotional finale

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Wednesday’s finale of America’s Got Talent.

On Wednesday night, America’s Got Talent (AGT) crowned singer and pianist Kodi Lee as the Season 14 winner in an emotional finale.

After weeks of competing on the show, it came down to Lee, who is blind and autistic, the Detroit Youth Choir, acrobatic group V and comedian Ryan Niemiller.

The 22-year-old singer and his mother Tina celebrated on stage once it was announced that he had won the $1-million prize and will headline AGT shows in Las Vegas from Nov. 7 to 10 at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

“America voted for you, Kodi. How do you feel?” host Terry Crews asked.

“I feel so amazing. Unbelievable,” Lee said.

On finale night, Lee performed You Are the Reason alongside British singer Leona Lewis.

Lee wowed audiences and judges on the show with his audition, in which he performed Donny Hathaway’s A Song for You.

Simon Cowell and Kodi Lee attend the Season 14 Finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’ at Dolby Theatre on Sept. 18, 2019 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lee’s life story also captivated audiences. The 22-year-old performer from Lake Elsinore, Calif., was born with optic nerve hypoplasia and diagnosed with autism at four years old.

“Through music and performing, he was able to withstand living in this world,” Lee’s mother Tina said. “Because when you’re autistic, it’s really hard to do what everyone else does. It actually has saved his life, playing music.”

Judge Gabrielle Union used the golden buzzer for Lee’s audition, which sends a performer straight to the live shows, avoiding competition in the Judge Cuts round.

Fans of AGT celebrated Lee’s win on Twitter after the season finale aired.

