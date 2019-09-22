‘Game of Thrones’ cast says goodbye on 2019 Emmy Awards purple carpet

The Game of Thrones cast played no games when it came to the purple-carpet fashion at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The critically acclaimed show is up for a whopping 10 Primetime Emmy awards this year, including Outstanding Drama Series and nine acting nods.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ expected to win big at 2019 Emmy Awards

The recently married Sophie Turner is up for best supporting actress along with Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke and the self-nominated Gwendoline Christie.

Christie became the talk of the town after HBO, understandably overwhelmed with the sheer talent of the show, failed to nominate her. Instead, she put her own name in the draw and won herself a spot on the nominee list.

Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Alfie Allen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau are all up for best supporting actor.

All eyes were on the cast members as they took their places on the purple carpet one after the other, with Harington, 32, looking particularly handsome in a black-and-white suit sans tie. This marked his first appearance since announcing he was heading for treatment for personal issues.

READ MORE: Best and worst fashion on the purple carpet

Mother of Dragons (Clarke) looked stunning in deep V-neck teal dress by Valentino, sporting notably longer hair. Meanwhile, Christie dazzled in what can only be described as Jesus-inspired garb by Gucci.

Lena Headey stunned in floral Brock Collection gown, while Turner’s structured Louis Vuitton and Williams’s black jewelled asymmetrical gown made the chicest opposites side-by-side.

Dinklage looked handsome in a black-and-white suit and was joined by his wife, playwright Erica Schmidt, while Allen sported a tailored navy suit and Coster-Waldau, a printed mustard-yellow sport coat and satin pants.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca