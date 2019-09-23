City of Lethbridge dedicates monument to Sisters of St. Martha

The City of Lethbridge unveiled a monument Sunday afternoon in honour of the many years of service the Sisters of St. Martha gave to the community.

The Sisters first came to Lethbridge in 1929 from Antigonish, N.S., with a mission of serving the sick and helping those in need. Upon arrival, they built the St. Michael’s Hospital.

“A lot of the [patients] couldn’t pay and that didn’t matter,” said Sister Josephine Keyzer, who served in Lethbridge for 10 years.

“The fact is that they addressed the healthcare needs that they had. Their healthcare needs were met and it was irrespective of what [their] religion was.”

Today, the building is a nursing home by the name of St. Michael’s Health Centre.

After 90 years of community service, care and compassion, the Sisters are heading back to Nova Scotia,marking the end of an era.

“They are well known and they’ve had an incredible impact on the city, and that impact was over 90 years, so we have to pay tribute,” said Councillor Mark Campbell.

The steel and glass monument outside city hall acknowledges their “exemplary service and contributions” — an honour said is for those before her that paved the way.

“I think we’re certainly being honoured for the sisters that were here before us,” she said.

“They’re the ones that worked to the eleventh hour during very difficult circumstances and difficult times… when there was no healthcare support, really.”

The Sisters touched the lives of many people all over Lethbridge as their role changed throughout the years, from providing healthcare, to education and retreat programs.

“There’s no other single group or person that has given more service to the City of Lethbridge than the Sisters of St. Martha,” said Garry Kohn, a former trustee of St. Michael’s Hospital and the head of the monument project.

“I think it’s a very unique monument… It’s something that will last for a long time.”

Although the Sisters are going back home, their work will carry on in Lethbridge as the Martha Retreat Centre will continue operations under a new management team.