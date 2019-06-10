New exhibit celebrates 90th anniversary of St. Michael’s Health Centre in Lethbridge

A new exhibit, but one with historical significance, is now on display at the Galt Museum in Lethbridge.

In celebration of the 90th anniversary of the St. Michael’s Health Centre in Lethbridge, “90 Years of Compassionate Care” showcases several pictures and antique items from the early days of the hospital.

The Sisters of Saint Martha travelled from Nova Scotia to Lethbridge in 1929 to operate the hospital. The final members are ending their service and returning to the east coast this summer.

An opening reception was held on Saturday that recognized past nursing graduates.