Motorcycle rider dies after crash in southeast Calgary: EMS

A man in his 30s has died after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a crash in southeast Calgary on Thursday night, according to a spokesperson for EMS.

Police said the crash involved a second vehicle as well.

A Global News crew at the scene said the collision appears to have occurred in the area of Midpark and Midlake boulevards in the community of Midnapore.

An intersection there was shut down by police as they investigated the crash.

EMS said the man who was killed was the only person on the motorcycle he was riding.

