September 13, 2019 9:05 am
Updated: September 13, 2019 9:50 am

Woman hit by vehicle in downtown Calgary suffers serious injuries

Calgary police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the intersection of 12 Avenue and 5 Street Southwest on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

A woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Calgary on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 12 Avenue and 5 Street Southwest near Hudsons Canada’s Pub just before 6 a.m.

A police spokesperson told Global News the pedestrian, a woman in her early 20s, was hit while in a crosswalk.

Police said the victim was conscious and semi-coherent when they arrived.

EMS said the victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

The collision caused the closure of eastbound 12 Avenue at 5 Street Southwest.

