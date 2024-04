Send this page to someone via email

Police were on scene in the 900 block of Applewood Dr. N.E after reports of a collision around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Details are limited but a child was transferred to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision and the driver reportedly stayed on scene with police.

Police were blocking the road to the area during the investigation.